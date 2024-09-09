Shawnee Place District added to National Register of Historic Places

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Shawnee Place Historic District is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places, the nation’s official list of properties considered worthy of preservation. The district is located within the Fairfield Neighborhood.

The Shawnee Place Historic District, roughly bounded by Killea Street and Kinnaird Avenue on the north and south, and by Webster Street and Hoagland Avenue on the east and west, contains homes built from c.1903 to c.1940. One additional Italianate-style home was built c.1872; it reflects the early “country estate” character of the area. There are 245 homes, buildings, and other features in the historic district.

Shawnee Place, and the adjacent boulevard segment of Wildwood Avenue, were developed by Fort Wayne’s Wildwood Builders. This development was the first to reflect the creative place-making interests of the firm, composed of Joel Ninde and Grace Crosby as architects, and Joel’s husband, attorney Lee J. Ninde.

The Shawnee Place Historic District contains a largely intact and cohesive collection of early-to-mid-20th-century housing styles, including Colonial Revival, Bungalow/Craftsman, and Prairie School/American Foursquare The district contains a large percentage of homes designed by Joel Ninde and Grace Crosby, and built by the Wildwood Builders Company.

The Shawnee Place Local Historic District, established in 1998, will remain with its existing boundary contained within the larger district. It is now listed in the National Register as well as its status as a Fort Wayne local historic district.

“Fort Wayne is filled with unique, desirable, and livable neighborhoods that are physical illustrations of our City’s history. Historic districts tell our stories through the historic resources left for our stewardship,” said Jonathan Leist, Director of Community Development. “The National Register of Historic Places listing provides recognition of the heritage of Shawnee Place and the Fairfield Neighborhood, as well as our entire community.”

The Shawnee Place Historic District is now one of ten National Register historic districts within the area of the Packard Area Planning Alliance (PAPA), with one additional listed building (Fairfield Manor). Six more areas have been identified as potential historic districts, or as expansions of existing historic districts. PAPA represents 18 neighborhoods south and southwest of downtown Fort Wayne.