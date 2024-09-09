September 9, 2024
Indiana News

Hogsett adds context to joke about not appearing in public

by Network Indiana0

INDIANAPOLIS (NETWORK INDIANA) — Registering to vote in November was the message, but you may have heard Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett appear to make a joke out of his lack of public appearances since the sexual harassment accusations were made against former deputy mayor Thomas Cook.

Hogsett at a Saturday concert hosted by hometown comedian Mike Epps: “I want you all…look I ain’t on the ballot. I ain’t running for nothing. I’m running from things but I ain’t running for nothing. But I want everybody here to make sure you get registered to vote at this election in November.”

Two more former city staffers are under investigation for sexual misconduct accusations.

Thomas Cook was accused of misconduct by three women in a long-form, investigative report by Mirror Indy and the Indianapolis Star.

