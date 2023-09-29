Short Police Chases Leads To Crash On Fort Wayne’s South Side

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) – A short police chase on the city’s south side led to a crash Friday afternoon.

According to Police, the chase happened around 1:20 p.m. near Winchester and Bluffton roads by Foster Park West.

That’s when officers say a driver of a pick-up truck blew threw a stop sign.

State police say that the driver, 37-year-old Deshon Jenkins, lost controll of the truck and crash up on the sidewalk near Winchester Road.

Cops say that two passengers were inside the pick up truck when it crashed. Jenkins and his two passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Currently no arrests have been made and the chase and crash remain under investigation.