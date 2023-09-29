Road Work Continues On Crescent, East State

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) – Road crews on Monday will reopen the westbound lane on East State Boulevard. The change will allow for one lane of travel in each direction between Kentucky Avenue and North Anthony Boulevard.

Crews working on the replacement of water mains and lead service line replacements will move to the southside of the street to replace a water main built in 1915.

Work on Crescent Avenue continues as well. Specifically on the south side of the intersection, which will be closed. The closure is for ongoing roadwork that inlcludes installation of decroative crosswalks, traffic signals, and various road improvements.

Officials provided these suggested detours for motroirst on Crescent: