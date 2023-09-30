Former school administrator sentenced for possession of child porn

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Randall Rains, a 73-year-old former administrator for the Jay County School Corporation, has been sentenced on Friday following his conviction for possessing child pornography.

In January, law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at Rains’ residence after a tip came in that claimed Rains had uploaded several photos of young children that were sexually explicit. According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, Rains attempted to conceal his computer from officers during the search, but authorities were able to track him down through his IP address.

Ultimately, Rains admitted to police that he had been using the dark web to access sexually graphic images of children.

Friday, Rains was handed a six-month jail sentence to be followed by 30 months of probation. He was initially arrested on four counts of child pornography possession.