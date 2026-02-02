Sidney Eskenazi Dies

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.–Sidney Eskenazi, a prominent Indianapolis philanthropist and namesake of Eskenazi Hospital, died at the age of 95 over the weekend.

Sidney and his wife, Lois, made a $40 million donation to help build the hospital, one of the largest gifts to a public hospital in the U.S. Lois died in early January.

Eskenazi Health praised Sidney as a humble, hardworking, and generous individual who deeply believed in their mission.

“When Sid and his beloved late wife, Lois, made their $40 million gift to help build our new hospital campus, it marked one of the greatest philanthropic gifts ever given to the people of Central Indiana and one of the largest gifts ever made to a public hospital in the United States. His belief in Eskenazi Health was not simply philanthropic; it was personal, heartfelt, genuine, and rooted in his lived experience. Having grown up on the south side of Indianapolis during the Great Depression, Sid carried with him a deep understanding of resilience and hope. He was truly moved by Eskenazi Health’s mission and our ability to impact the lives of so many across our community, and his vision was not only to make a transformative gift, but to inspire others to join in supporting our vital work,” said Eskenazi in a statement issued Monday.

His obituary said Sidney lost his father when he was 13 years old.

“With a mother who did not speak English and two younger sisters, Sid immediately went to work after school to help the family make ends meet. This formative experience shaped the rest of his life in all aspects. Putting his law shingle out in Indianapolis after graduating from IU Law, Sid soon met Mel Simon, and over the next decade, the two of them hustled and scraped their way into building multiple K-Mart shopping centers throughout Indiana and Michigan, as well as developing other projects along the way. Sid often reflected on these years as the best of his professional life, where he and Mel had very little money, and they succeeded through hard work, their wits and a lot of luck,” the obituary said.

He was convinced that retirement was what killed people, and he worked until his final days, showing up in the Indianapolis office almost every day when in town, and working from his home office when in Florida.

“Above all, he cherished his wife and family. No matter how busy he was, Sid made sure he was at home for dinner every night. He had a private phone line at his office, just for Lois and his kids, dropping everything to speak with them,” the obituary continued.

A funeral is planned for 11:00 AM Thursday, February 5th, at Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation, 6501 N. Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN with burial following at Etz Chaim Cemetery.

Sidney is survived by his three children Sandra Eskenazi, Dori Meyers (David), and David Eskenazi (Julie), as well as grandchildren Sara Meyers, Zoie Meyers, Samantha Meyers, Ethan Meyers, Mae Eskenazi, Sophie Eskenazi, and Ella Eskenazi. He also leaves behind his sister Daisy Stein and many nieces and nephews.