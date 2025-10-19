Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site Recognized As Part Of Old-Growth Forest Network

ROME CITY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site was formally recognized as part of the Old-Growth Forest Network during a ceremony on Saturday.

Stratton-Porter earned the recognition through efforts to preserve the beauty of the land and forest surrounding it.

Those in attendance were able to hear about the site’s work to protect the 148 acres of woods, prairies and lakeshore as well as took a one-mile guided hike.

The Old-Growth Forest Network has a goal of identifying and ensuring the preservation and recognition of at least one forest in every forested county in the country, according to 21 Alive News.

Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site is the ninth recognized in Indiana.