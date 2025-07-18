Special Beam Signing Ceremony In Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WOWO) — Leaders gathered in Greenfield for a special beam signing ceremony at the construction site of the new Amplify Hancock facility.

This 106,000-square-foot, county-owned innovation and education center is designed to create a world-class workforce development ecosystem, fusing education, industry, and the community.

County Commission President Bill Spalding says Amplify Hancock will be a resource for developing students for in-demand careers like construction, IT, electric, carpentry, and welding.