July 18, 2025
Indiana News

Special Beam Signing Ceremony In Greenfield

by Network Indiana0
(Source: http://bit.ly/1XRZORR License: http://bit.ly/1lA93X3)

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WOWO) — Leaders gathered in Greenfield for a special beam signing ceremony at the construction site of the new Amplify Hancock facility.

This 106,000-square-foot, county-owned innovation and education center is designed to create a world-class workforce development ecosystem, fusing education, industry, and the community.

County Commission President Bill Spalding says Amplify Hancock will be a resource for developing students for in-demand careers like construction, IT, electric, carpentry, and welding.

Related posts

Purdue Board Backs Tuition Freeze at Main Campus

Kayla Blakeslee

I-69/I-465 Interchange Opening Soon

Network Indiana

IU Fraternity Parties Face Limits on Hard Alcohol

Kylie Havens

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.