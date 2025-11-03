Speed, Alcohol Suspected in Fatal Howe Crash

HOWE, Ind. (WOWO) — Two people were killed and another was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in LaGrange County.

According to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 3000 block of State Road 120, near 325 East, around 12:10 a.m. A 2014 Infiniti Q50 was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver and one passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger suffered internal and head injuries and was flown by Lutheran Air to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Investigators believe speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. The victims have not yet been publicly identified.

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.