November 17, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Investigation Continues into Early Monday Fire

by Brian Ford0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne Fire Department crews responded to reports of a house fire after a 911 call on Monday just before 7:00 A.M.

Battalion Chief 11 arrived first and reported a two-story house under renovation with visible fire. Firefighters searched the structure and confirmed no one was inside. Crews located a small fire in the stairwell and extinguished it.

No injuries were reported. Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be incendiary. The scene was turned over for further investigation.

