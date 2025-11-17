Investigation Continues into Early Monday Fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne Fire Department crews responded to reports of a house fire after a 911 call on Monday just before 7:00 A.M.

Battalion Chief 11 arrived first and reported a two-story house under renovation with visible fire. Firefighters searched the structure and confirmed no one was inside. Crews located a small fire in the stairwell and extinguished it.

No injuries were reported. Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be incendiary. The scene was turned over for further investigation.