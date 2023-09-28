State Comptroller Tera Klutz Announces Her Resignation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WOWO) – Tera Klutz announced she is stepping down from the role as the Auditor of the State after 20 years of service.

Klutz has served as the State Auditor since 2010.

Recently, she was nammed the first State Comptroller of Indiana. Prior to that, Klutz served as the County Auditor in Allen County. In 2016, Klutz was named the Auditor of the Year by the Indiana Auditors’ Association.

She will continue to serve at her post through November 30th.

Klutz said in a statement that she is excited about her next chapter, spending more time with family and friends, and returning to a career in the private sector.