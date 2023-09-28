Third Person Now Charged In FW Cold Case Killing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A third person is now facing charges in the cold case killings of two people in Fort Wayne.

Anton Javon Moore and his girlfriend Jaime Lynn Klein. were both found dead in 2016. Klein’s body was discovered by a man who had found her young daughter wandering along a road.

They were shot to death, say investigators. Gregory Robinson and Priya Whitt have about already been charged with murder in their deaths, but now police have also arrested Reginald Gant.

He too is charged with murder.

All three are accused of dumping Moore’s body in a ditch after committing the murders.