State, Local Leaders Hold Mental Health Summit At PFW

Allen Superior Court and community partners hosted the first Northeastern Indiana Regional Mental Health Summit at Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday.

Sessions were held throughout the day and focused on topics including emergency intervention, suicide prevention, the role of faith in mental health, family engagement and support, medical management of mental health challenges, law enforcement interaction with those experiencing a mental health crisis and other topics.

Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch was the keynote speaker at the lunch and networking event. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, State Rep. Bob Morris and State Senator Michael Crider, Senate Majority Whip, all gave welcoming remarks during the morning session.

Judge Andrew S. Williams, a member of the Allen County Mental Health Task Force offered his thoughts:

“If recent history has taught us anything, it is that caring for our mental health and that of our loved ones isn’t just a good idea – it is essential to the ability to live full and healthy lives. Awareness of mental health needs is on the rise, but it can always be better. Our goal on Sept. 21 is to increase awareness of the services already here and to make sure those services are working in unison.”

The event was designed to provide an opportunity for private sector providers, government agencies and first responders involved in providing mental health services to collaborate on ways to increase mental health awareness and heighten wellness in the region.

Partners in the summit include Allen Superior Court, Purdue Fort Wayne, the Bowen Health Clinic, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Parkview Behavioral Health, Meridian Health Services, The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission, Allendale Treatment, Fort Wayne Recovery, Ambassador Enterprises, The Lutheran Foundation and Maple Heights Behavioral Health.