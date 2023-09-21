September 21, 2023
Local News

Motorcyclist sustains life-threatening injuries in afternoon crash

by Heather Starr0
Google Maps
Google Maps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing his motorcycle on Lima Road Thursday afternoon.

It started around 1:46 P.M. when a man traveling southbound on Lima Road, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed at the Ley Road intersection.

The man was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.  The motorcyclist was not wearing his helmet at the time of the crash.

The Fort Wayne Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) was called out to investigate the crash.  Witness statements indicate that another vehicle may have been involved in the incident.  Investigators are exploring any leads that they receive.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on Ley Road at Lima Road are currently closed for the investigation.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Related posts

Comcast opens second $1-Million Xfinity store in Fort Wayne

Darrin Wright

Didier announces mayoral campaign

Caleb Hatch

Steuben County Judge Warned

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.