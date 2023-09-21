Motorcyclist sustains life-threatening injuries in afternoon crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing his motorcycle on Lima Road Thursday afternoon.

It started around 1:46 P.M. when a man traveling southbound on Lima Road, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed at the Ley Road intersection.

The man was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. The motorcyclist was not wearing his helmet at the time of the crash.

The Fort Wayne Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) was called out to investigate the crash. Witness statements indicate that another vehicle may have been involved in the incident. Investigators are exploring any leads that they receive.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on Ley Road at Lima Road are currently closed for the investigation.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.