Steuben County Weighs Casino Vote as State Bill Advances

ANGOLA, IND. (WOWO) Steuben County leaders are beginning the local decision-making process that could bring a casino to the county, as legislation tied to the relocation of the Rising Sun Casino advances at the Indiana Statehouse.

The proposed state legislation would allow the Rising Sun Casino license to be moved from its current riverboat location to a new site within the county. However, the move cannot happen without local approval.

Steuben County lawmakers have until June 1 to adopt a resolution asking voters whether casino gambling should be permitted locally. If approved, the public question would appear on the November 3 general election ballot.

If voters approve the referendum and the state legislation becomes law, Steuben County commissioners would then formally support relocating the Rising Sun Casino license to a site in the county.

State officials say applications to relocate the casino license would be accepted between October 1 and December 1. Any proposed project would still require approval from state gaming regulators before construction could begin.

County officials say public input will play a key role in the process, with additional discussions expected in the coming months ahead of the June deadline.