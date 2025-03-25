Stolen Ambulance And Arrest In Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — An ambulance was stolen and a person was arrested in Indianapolis Tuesday morning.

IMPD says someone stole an Indianapolis EMS ambulance and crashed it into another vehicle on the city’s east side around 11 am. It was reported stolen near the intersection of East 21st Street and North Shadeland Avenue.

The ambulance was stolen while parked outside a business. Investigators believe members of the EMS crew were inside a restaurant getting lunch, which left the ambulance unoccupied.

The suspect collided with another vehicle on Arlington Avenue before abandoning the ambulance and running away.

Nobody was injured, but the ambulance and other vehicle was damaged. Police say they eventually arrested the suspect responsible for stealing the ambulance.