DoorDash Driver Shot Following Dispute

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Court records released Monday say a Wingstop employee on the west side of Indianapolis shot a DoorDash driver during a dispute over a food order.

The incident occurred just before midnight on Feb. 23 at the Wingstop near West 10th and Lynhurst.

The driver claimed he was told to wait 25 minutes, argued with an employee, and was then attacked by seven workers.

As he ran outside, he heard a gunshot and felt a wound near his armpit. Ezra Watkins, 25, faces charges of battery with a deadly weapon.