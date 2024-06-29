Study finds Fort Wayne has one of most dangerous rush hours

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A new study found Fort Wayne has one of the deadliest rush hours in America.

The study, conducted by the Barber Law Firm, found that nearly 28% of Fort Wayne’s fatal crashes over a recent five year period occurred during rush hour, ranking well above the national average and 10th-highest overall.

The study analyzed NHTSA data on the number of fatal crashes that occurred between 2018 and 2022 during rush hour times, which were defined as 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The data was categorized by city, with only cities where at least 99 fatal crashes occurred being included in the final ranking. Cities were ranked by the percentage of fatal crashes that happened during rush hours.