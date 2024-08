FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — A study by the Don Wood and Questa Education Foundations found northeast Indiana is facing a serious talent shortage for high-demand, high-wage jobs.

The study, which began in 2022, identified regional talent needs, financial barriers to education, and nonfinancial barriers to success.

In five years, employers in the area could face a shortage of 6,500 to 8,000 workers needing a bachelor’s degree.