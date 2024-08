INDIANAPOLIS (NETWORK INDIANA) — A lawsuit challenging Live Nation-Ticketmaster’s control of the concert industry has gained new support.

Indiana is one of nine states joining the case, originally filed by the U.S. Department of Justice and 29 other states.

The lawsuit accuses Live Nation-Ticketmaster of monopolistic practices, claiming they inflate ticket prices and have too much control over venues, ticketing, and artists.

There are now 40 plaintiffs involved in the case.