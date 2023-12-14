December 14, 2023
Indiana News

Study shows COVID-19 learning loss still affecting Indiana schools

by Network Indiana0
Muncie Community Schools first day of school

MUNCIE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — A study by Ball State University’s Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) shows that learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting Indiana public schools.

The study, titled “School Learning Loss in the Post-COVID Environment,” used test scores from the Indiana Learning Evaluation Assessment Readiness Network (iLEARN) from 2021-22 and 2022-23 to measure learning loss in Indiana’s public K-12 schools.

Recovery of learning loss has been slow and uneven, with poverty being the primary determinant of learning loss, according to the study.

Drs. Michael Hicks and Dagney Faulk, along with Madelyn Ponsier, a student research assistant at CBER, conducted the research.

Related posts

Donnelly to sell stock in company that outsources jobs to Mexico

Tom Franklin

Enviro Groups Appeal Ind. Coal Mine Permit Ruling

Kayla Blakeslee

Two killed in Noble County crash

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.