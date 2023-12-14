Fort Wayne man arrested on child porn charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man was charged with possessing child pornography Thursday.

23-year-old Diego Velasquez was named as the likely offender following an investigation by the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

On Nov. 7, the ICAC received a cyber tip and files from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Fort Wayne Detective Chuck Volz led the investigation. He determined that files containing Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), commonly known as child pornography, were downloaded to at least one electronic device inside of a residence in the 3900 block of Foresthill Avenue.

On Thursday morning, Fort Wayne ICAC detectives, along with other detectives from the Fort Wayne Police Department Crimes Against Persons Section (CAPS) executed a search warrant at the residence. Several electronic devices were collected during the search.

Velasquez admitted his role in viewing CSAM and was arrested.

The Fort Wayne Police Department would like to remind citizens that searching for and viewing CSAM is the same as possessing CSAM and carries the same penalties.