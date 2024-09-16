Suspect dead after chase, shootout with police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A suspect is dead after being shot by police following a chase Monday afternoon.

Just after 1:30, Fort Wayne police were dispatched to the 5900 block of Hessen Cassel Road after a caller told dispatch a man hit his wife and pulled a gun on her.

As police approached, the suspect intentionally crashed his vehicle into the police car, then fled. Officers pursued the vehicle until it stopped in an alley near Pontiac St. where the suspect opened fire on officers, hitting a police car.

FWPD returned fire, striking the suspect. He died at the scene. No officers were injured in the shootout.

The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave per standard protocol.