Syracuse man arrested for molesting child

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Syracuse man was arrested Wednesday for alleged child molestation.

The Times-Union reports that 34-year-old Thomas Books, of Syracuse, is charged with three counts of child molesting and intimidation.

He was booked into the Kosciusko County Jail Wednesday morning on a $15,250 preliminary bond.

Early Wendesday morning, officers received a call regarding potential sexual assault at a residence. The caller locked the doors, but allegedly entered momentarily and left with a gun.

A Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a vehicle matching the caller’s description southbound on Warner Road and initiated a traffic stop with several officers. Books was handcuffed and taken into custody.

A deputy took an initial report from a woman who said she woke up and found Books next to a minor’s bed.

A witness said someone came running into the bedroom and said Books was going to kill himself. Books was then pushed out the door while the minor and other children locked themselves in a bathroom.

On Wednesday, the minor completed a forensic interview at the Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center in Warsaw.

The minor disclosed during the interview that Books entered their bedroom, woke them up and laid on the floor beside them.

Books allegedly told the minor to mess with him or he’d kill them.

The minor told the forensic interview they thought Books would shoot them.

A Kosciusko County detective spoke with Books who allegedly admitted he touched the minor.