December 1, 2023
Indiana News

Teachers Union Aiming At More Funds Amid Next Legislative Session

by WOWO News0
(Photo Supplied/Indiana House Republicans)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO):  Indiana’s largest teacher’s union is calling for better collective bargaining, increased pay for support staff and more say over curriculum in the upcoming legislative session.  The Indiana Capital Chronicle reports that Indiana State Teachers Association President Keith Gambill said Hoosier educators are also seeking new social and emotional learning support for students.

The teachers association will advocate a $500 million increase to basic tuition support for traditional public schools in the 2025 fiscal year – the second year covered by Indiana’s current biennial budget. In addition, to address ongoing gaps in social and emotional learning support for students, Gambill said the union is proposing a three-year pilot program focusing on student wellbeing.

The General Assembly reconvenes January 8th.

Related posts

Indiana National Guard departs for Florida, set to assist with Hurricane Irma response efforts

Kayla Blakeslee

Winchester Man Gets 120 Years for Killing Parents

Kayla Blakeslee

Pence: Indiana ready to deal with Ebola…

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.