Teachers Union Aiming At More Funds Amid Next Legislative Session

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s largest teacher’s union is calling for better collective bargaining, increased pay for support staff and more say over curriculum in the upcoming legislative session. The Indiana Capital Chronicle reports that Indiana State Teachers Association President Keith Gambill said Hoosier educators are also seeking new social and emotional learning support for students.

The teachers association will advocate a $500 million increase to basic tuition support for traditional public schools in the 2025 fiscal year – the second year covered by Indiana’s current biennial budget. In addition, to address ongoing gaps in social and emotional learning support for students, Gambill said the union is proposing a three-year pilot program focusing on student wellbeing.

The General Assembly reconvenes January 8th.