Backwater Survey On Project Zodiac Site Comes Back With Positive News

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): People living near the proposed site of a new data center for a Fortune 100 company in Allen County will not contend with backwater on their land. Allen County Surveyor Michael Fruchey made that declaration on Thursday as he and Larry Weber, the county’s chief hydrologist, met with Project Zodiac engineers to discuss the hyperscale data center’s water-release rate and its potential effect on area ditches.

The Journal Gazette reports that the county surveyor was pleased with the information released as really low release rates were scene at the site. The data center would be bordered by Adams Center and Tillman roads and the railroad corridor. Fort Wayne’s annexation of 728 acres for what’s been code-named Project Zodiac will be effective in mid-December, barring any appeals made on legally allowed grounds.