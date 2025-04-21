Tech Hoarding In Indiana

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — You may remember well when the latest iPod came out and you just had to have it or when you picked up an extra charging cord because you left yours at home – and now all of that and more “stuff” is stacked on top of two boxes of DVD’s or CD’s, and seems to be taking on a life of its own.

It’s called tech hoarding and in Indiana, the results of a recent Secure Data Survey may surprise you.

Hoarding VHS tapes is unusually popular in the Hoosier State.

84 percent of Indiana residents hoard obsolete smart phones – the 10th highest in the U-S.

57 percent of Hoosiers admit to hanging on to old flip phones – 8th highest in the Nation.