I-70 Is Becoming A Tech Corridor Of A Different Kind

Ohio, (WOWO) — Two semi-trucks equipped with new platooning automated technology embarked on a journey from Columbus to Indianapolis on I-70, with professional drivers overseeing the tests.

The collaboration between the Ohio and Indiana Departments of Transportation aims to enhance safety on roadways through vehicle automation technologies.

The lead truck makes decisions while the second truck follows, adjusting speed and braking as needed.

The project involves intensive training and testing to ensure readiness for various weather conditions in the Midwest.