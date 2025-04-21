April 21, 2025
Ohio News

I-70 Is Becoming A Tech Corridor Of A Different Kind

by David Scheie0

Ohio, (WOWO) — Two semi-trucks equipped with new platooning automated technology embarked on a journey from Columbus to Indianapolis on I-70, with professional drivers overseeing the tests.

The collaboration between the Ohio and Indiana Departments of Transportation aims to enhance safety on roadways through vehicle automation technologies.

The lead truck makes decisions while the second truck follows, adjusting speed and braking as needed.

The project involves intensive training and testing to ensure readiness for various weather conditions in the Midwest.

Related posts

Search warrant in Mercer County home reveals drugs, handguns and cash

Brooklyne Beatty

Divisive presidential campaign roils Facebook

AP News

Two Paulding County pharmacy buildings to be vacated

Alyssa Foster

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.