Teen Identified In Monday Night Crash Near Heritage High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) — The Corner’s Office in Allen County has identified the teen who was killed in the Monday night crash near Monroeville.

The teen has been identified as Aiden Mart. The 17-year old was a senior at Heritage High School.

Police say the teen was driving his van northbound when he and his passenger hit a utility pole and rolled.

Mart was pronounced dead as the scene. The teenage passager boy was airlifted to the hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition.

According to the East Allen County School district, counselors and clergy will be availble to support students and staff for as long as needed.

Our Partners in news at 21 Alive obtained a statement that Rebecca Christensen, Heritage Principal, shared on Monday: