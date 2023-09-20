Teen Identified In Monday Night Crash Near Heritage High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) — The Corner’s Office in Allen County has identified the teen who was killed in the Monday night crash near Monroeville.
The teen has been identified as Aiden Mart. The 17-year old was a senior at Heritage High School.
Police say the teen was driving his van northbound when he and his passenger hit a utility pole and rolled.
Mart was pronounced dead as the scene. The teenage passager boy was airlifted to the hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition.
According to the East Allen County School district, counselors and clergy will be availble to support students and staff for as long as needed.
Our Partners in news at 21 Alive obtained a statement that Rebecca Christensen, Heritage Principal, shared on Monday:
“It is with great sadness that I am informing you of a tragic event that happened this evening. There was a car accident and one of our 12th grade students passed away and another was hospitalized with injuries. At this time, we ask that you keep the families in your thoughts and prayers. This tragedy affects our school and our entire community. We will have counselors and clergy available tomorrow to support students and staff. They will remain in place for as long as needed. We wanted all parents to have this information so that you may support your student during this difficult time. If you feel it is best for your student to stay home Tuesday, September 19th, please notify the school office. You may contact Heritage Jr. Sr. High administration with any questions or concerns.”