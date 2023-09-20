Progess Along Fort Wayne’s Riverfront Continues

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) — Earlier this year, work on Phase IIa of the riverfront development project was completed between Promenade Park and Headwaters Park.

On Wednesday, Mayor Tom Henry joined the City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division and the Parks and Recreation Department for a groundbreaking ceremony of the start of the Riverfront Phase IIb Open Space construction.

The $40 million investment will look to expand the public space from Promenade Park along the St. Marys River west to Ewing Street and east to Clinton Street. The expanded public space will feature an extension of the elevated Tree Canopy Trail, boat docks for private watercraft, universally-accessible boulder mound, hammock grove, walking trails, an amphitheater, and landscaping.

City leaders say the primary objective of the next phase to continue the creation of a unique, transformational public gathering space for residents. While also growing as regional destination for tourist, visitors, businesses and developers.

Construction of Phase IIb is expected to last approximately 24 months. The project will be overseen by The Hagerman Group and is being funded through a lease rental revenue bond using local income tax dollars and READI funding.