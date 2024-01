FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Texas teen has been charged with murder for his role in the killing of 16-year-old Le’Brishia Hobbs in 2022.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report 17-year-old Raymond Washington III faces charges of murder, felony murder, robbery and a sentencing enhancement for using a gun.

Washington was apprehended last week in Texas.

Hobbs was shot on July 6, 2022, and died a month later.