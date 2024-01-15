5 escape early morning fire on Fort Wayne’s west side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) – Five people are safe after a fire on Fort Wayne’s west side early Monday morning.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department rushed to the scene around 1:45 am in the 1700 block of Olladale Drive.

The fire, which began in the attic, was quickly put out, according to FWFD.

Two adults and three children managed to exit the home safely before the arrival of fire crews.

The residence suffered moderate damage from fire, water, and smoke.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by FWFD. The Red Cross has been called in to provide assistance.