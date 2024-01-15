January 15, 2024
$50K Powerball ticket sold at Dupont Kroger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Kroger on Dupont Rd. in Fort Wayne last week.

The Hoosier Lottery announced that one entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning Powerball numbers are: 13-31-33-51-58 with the Powerball of 15. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.

The Powerball jackpot for tonight is an estimated $88 million.

