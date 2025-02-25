Text Scam Demanding Money From Motorists Gains Momentum

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — Whether you’ve recently driven through a toll booth or not, you may have received a text message informing you that you owe money from unpaid tolls and even threatening legal action if you don’t respond immediately.

The Federal Trade Commission reports that scammers are pretending to be tolling authorities and sending the texts which contain everything from a dollar amount owed to a link to conveniently pay it.

The scammers are not only trying to get your money but your personal information as well.

Officials say never click on any link in a text message, and verify the text message by calling the agency directly – and not using the number in the text.

Finally, report and delete unwanted or spam text messages completely.