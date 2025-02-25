Fort Wayne Company Develops Toothpaste For Canines’ Canines

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Saint Roch Veterinary has created a new gel product that the company says destroys bacteria that can accumulate on your dog’s teeth and gums which can lead to gum disease and other health problems.

Inside Indiana Business reports that Gingi-Guard Gel is a monthly treatment that targets bad bacteria that can lead to plaque growth that begins as soon as four to six hours after cleaning.

The company is now looking for the right partner to bring the product to market. And yes, it has a benefit for humans too – it eliminates doggie breath.