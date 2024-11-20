The 2024 Turkey Rally Kicks Off On Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Annual Turkey Rally, the Community Harvest Food Bank (CHFB) of Northeast Indiana’s largest holiday food and donation drive, starts at 8 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m.

Donations like turkeys, hams, canned green beans, stuffing mix, canned cooking soups, gravy, and more are needed at the drive.

The donations are used to provide holiday meals to kids, seniors, Veterans, and families across northeast Indiana.

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

Kroger Coventry – 5725 Coventry Ln, Fort Wayne, IN 46804

Kroger Dupont – 601 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825

Drive-through drop-off at Parkview Field: – 1301 Ewing St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802 (Diamond Lot Parking Lot)

CHFB South: 999 E. Tillman Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46816

Those who bring their donations to Parkview Field between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. will receive one ticket for family admission to the Holiday Lights event that evening.