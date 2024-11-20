Truck pulls in front of train in Steuben County, man hurt

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Michigan man was hurt after a train slammed into his pickup truck while he was crossing tracks on Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 2:30, police say 43-year-old Joshua Potts was traveling southbound on County Road 700 E and failed to yield to an oncoming train. The train collided with Potts’ Silverado and caused his livestock trailer to detach.

Potts was taken to a local hospital with abrasions for treatment and no one on the train was hurt.

The locomotive and several train cars sustained some damage, and police say three of the 43 cattle onboard Potts’ trailer died as a result of the accident.