BALTIMORE, Md. (WOWO) — The body has been identified as 49-year-old, Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, salvage teams found one of the missing construction vehicles on Wednesday.

It was inside that truck, where the body was found.

On March 26th of this year, six members of a roadwork crew plunged to their deaths when a container ship lost power and crashed into one of the bridge’s supporting columns.