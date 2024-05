FORT WAYNE. Ind. (WOWO) — The event will be held during the Three Rivers Festival on July 13th and July 14th.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, artists, of varying levels of experience, will use pastels during the event to create art in 4×4 or 8×8 squares.

Those interested in participating can apply for a remaining 8×8 square.

The event is free and open to the public and prizes will be awarded.

