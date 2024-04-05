April 5, 2024
Indiana NewsLocal News

The Fort Wayne Fire Department’s Deputy Chief, Adam O’Connor Is Returning To What He Loves

by David Scheie0
a close up of a fire truck with its lights on

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — On Friday, Fire Chief Eric Lahey announced that O’Connor requested to step away from his current role to fill the position of Captain at Fire Station 1 downtown.

O’Connor says “Although many of my responsibilities as Deputy Chief were rewarding, I enjoyed being a firefighter much more, I’d like to finish out my career with the FWFD doing something I really love.”

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, Battalion Chief Dafforn will serve as the new F-20 Chief of Operations and will be sworn in on Monday, April 8.

Related posts

2 LaPorte Teens Arrested on Heroin, Other Drug Charges

Kayla Blakeslee

Indiana Panel to Change School Guns Mandate Bill

Kayla Blakeslee

Severe Thunderstorm WATCH Issued for the Entire WOWO Listening Area

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.