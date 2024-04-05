The Fort Wayne Fire Department’s Deputy Chief, Adam O’Connor Is Returning To What He Loves

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — On Friday, Fire Chief Eric Lahey announced that O’Connor requested to step away from his current role to fill the position of Captain at Fire Station 1 downtown.

O’Connor says “Although many of my responsibilities as Deputy Chief were rewarding, I enjoyed being a firefighter much more, I’d like to finish out my career with the FWFD doing something I really love.”

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, Battalion Chief Dafforn will serve as the new F-20 Chief of Operations and will be sworn in on Monday, April 8.