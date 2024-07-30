July 30, 2024
Local News

An External Investigation Is Underway Following The Shooting Of A Wanted Man At PFW Tuesday Morning

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The FWPD was contacted by the DeKalb County Community Corrections office Tuesday morning for their help in locating a man who did not return to their custody.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, FWPD officers were then told the man was possibly on the PFW campus, and was located near Kettler Circle and Campus Drive.

Police say they approached the man, but he did not respond to officers’ commands.

FWPD Chief Scott Caudill said officers notified dispatch that shots had been fired and the subject was struck.

Officers on the scene rendered aid to the suspect until paramedics arrived, who pronounced him dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, Caudill says.

The shooting remains under investigation by the FWPD, with a parallel independent investigation being conducted by Indiana State Police, the PFW Police Department, the Allen County Coroner’s Office, and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Related posts

Survey: Hoosier manufacturers expect to weather COVID storm

WOWO News

Matthew 25 Clinic Expands To 15 Counties in Region

Tom Franklin

Labor Day Closings

Dean Jackson

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.