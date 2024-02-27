February 27, 2024
The Fort Wayne Police Department And The Indiana State Police Have Completed The Shooting Investigation That Resulted In The Death Of Dachena Warren-Hill

by David Scheie0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — According to a release, the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has determined that there is no evidence of criminal liability in this incident.

The officer was justified in using force, as he reasonably believed that force was necessary to prevent serious bodily injury or death to himself and/or citizens of this community.

On Nov. 19th of last year, officers were called on reports of a fight, according to a release from the department.

There, they say multiple people were fighting at the home and a gold car was repeatedly banging into the house.

Police allege the driver of the car, Warren-Hill, then tried to hit an officer on the scene.

Guzman then fired at Warren-Hill, striking and killing her.

 

