The Indiana State Police Is Investigating The Death Of An Inmate At The Allen County Jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Around 7:00 p.m. on Monday, inmates alerted jail staff of an unresponsive inmate.

The person was identified as Steven M, Perry Jr., 27, of Fort Wayne.

Jail and nursing staff responded until EMS arrived.

Perry was transported to Lutheran Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been conducted by the Allen County Coroner.

Toxicology results are pending as well as the cause and manner of death.

Perry had been at the Allen County Jail since January 31st of this year. This is an ongoing investigation.