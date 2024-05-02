May 2, 2024
The Fort Wayne Police Department Is Asking For The Public’s Help Identifying A Man Who Tried To Kidnap A Child

by David Scheie

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — It happened on Monday when the man walked up behind a thirteen-year-old girl who was shopping with her mother at TJ Maxx.

The child screamed after he put his arms around her.

The suspect ran out of the store and headed southbound through the parking lot.

He is described as a white man in his mid 20’s, wearing a black jacket, ripped blue jeans, and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department, Detective Bureau, Crimes Against Persons Unit, or Detective Miranda Lasley at 260-427-1201.

 

 

