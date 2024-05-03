Infant Revived, Fentanyl Found, Woman Arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman was arrested after first responders revived an infant and found fentanyl in an apartment.

Fort Wayne Police Department officers went to an apartment complex following a distress call from Kayla Devreax, who reported an unresponsive infant. First responders did lifesaving measures, including the administration of antinarcotic medication which immediately revived the child.

Initially led by Detective Jason Brown, the investigation took a turn when fentanyl was discovered in the apartment. Detective Michelle Brown from the Crimes Against Persons Section took over the case. Her investigation resulted in the filing of charges against Devreax.

25-year-old Kayla Sarah Devreax now faces a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. An arrest warrant, issued on April 16, 2024, led to Devreax’s arrest on May 01, 2024. She is currently awaiting her initial hearing.