The Indiana Fever Turn Upside Down with Special Edition Jersey

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – In anticipation of the upcoming fifth and final season of Netflix’s global hit Stranger Things, the Indiana Fever are once again embracing the Upside Down by bringing back the special edition jersey inspired by the series set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

The limited-edition jersey – on sale now – reimagines the Fever’s classic look with a dark, retro twist featuring eerie red and black hues, vintage Stranger Things font, Demogorgon claw accents, and “011” on the waistband, referencing the series’ beloved character, Eleven.

This marks the second time the Fever teamed up with Netflix to blend basketball with pop culture. In 2021, the franchise first debuted the Stranger Things-inspired uniform as part of the WNBA’s Nike Rebel Edition series, quickly becoming a fan favorite across the league.

“This jersey represents the fierce spirit of our team and the fearless energy of Stranger Things – two forces that never back down,” said Indiana Fever Chief Operating Officer and General Manager Amber Cox. “As we celebrate our team and the cultural phenomenon that is Stranger Things, we’re thrilled to bring back this awesome collaboration with Netflix.”

Fans can purchase the new Stranger Things jersey in adult and youth sizes beginning July 23 at the Fever Team Store and online at FeverTeamStore.com, and they are expected to sell fast. The special edition jerseys will make their on-court debut on July 24, during the Fever’s home game against the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Additional games include:

July 30 vs. Phoenix

August 9 vs. Chicago

August 12 vs. Dallas

August 26 vs. Seattle

August 29 at Los Angeles

September 9 vs. Minnesota

Stranger Things 5 will release on Netflix across three premiere dates with Volume 1 on Nov. 26 (four episodes), Volume 2 on Dec. 25 (three episodes), and The Finale on Dec. 31. Each volume releases at 8 p.m. ET.