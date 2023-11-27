The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Findlay District Participated In The “Lights for Lives” Campaign

FINDLAY, Ohio. (WOWO) — The campaign, which promotes safe driving, kicked off it’s 12th year at 6 a.m. on November 21st and ran through 6 a.m. on November 22nd.

During the 24-hour period, participating agencies stopped 384 vehicles and issued a total of 78 citations.

Agencies reported one impaired driver being removed from the Ohio roadways.

They also reported that six of those citations were for seat belt violations.

OSHP is reminding motorists to always buckle up, slow down and move over for stopped traffic.

Additionally, it is important to always plan ahead and never operate a vehicle when impaired by drugs and/or alcohol, especially during the busy holiday travel season.