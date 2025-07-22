The Red Cross Asks for Donations

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) — The American Red Cross calls on donors to give blood or platelets now to maintain a steady national blood supply. Type O blood donors are especially key to keeping critical blood products on hospital shelves into August.

Even a strong blood supply can experience a sudden drop, potentially impacting the availability of lifesaving blood and platelets that could help new mothers, burn and trauma patients, and those facing cancer. Help safeguard patient care by booking a time to give blood or platelets. Visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

In thanks, those who come to give by July 31 will receive a Fandango Movie Reward by email. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/July.

Those who come to give Aug. 1-28 will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Plus, the Red Cross will perform free A1C testing, commonly used to screen for prediabetes and diabetes, on successful donations (one test result per 12-month period). Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Test for more information.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 22-Aug. 7:

Adams County

Berne

7/29/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Missionary Church, 950 US 27 South, PO Box 365

Allen County

Fort Wayne

7/22/2025: 1 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/22/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/23/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/24/2025: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Evans Toyota, 515 E Coliseum Blvd

7/24/2025: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/24/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/25/2025: 9 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/25/2025: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/26/2025: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/26/2025: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/27/2025: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/27/2025: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/27/2025: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church/ School, 4500 Fairfield Ave

7/28/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ’s Hope Ministries and Church, 2818 Carroll Rd

7/28/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Johns Lutheran Lake Twp., 7914 West Cook Road

7/28/2025: 1 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/28/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/29/2025: 1 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/30/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/31/2025: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/31/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/31/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lutheran Downtown Hospital, 702 Van Buren Street

8/1/2025: 9 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

8/1/2025: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

8/2/2025: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 1212 E California Rd

8/2/2025: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

8/2/2025: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

8/3/2025: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

8/3/2025: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

8/3/2025: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., The Pointe Church, 5335 Bass Road

8/4/2025: 1 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

8/4/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

8/5/2025: 1 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

8/5/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

8/6/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

8/6/2025: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sweetwater, 5501 US Hwy 30 West

8/7/2025: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

8/7/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

Huntertown

7/25/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lifehouse, 1601 West Cedar Canyon Road

New Haven

7/28/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Emanuel Lutheran Church, 800 Green Street

DeKalb County

Auburn

7/22/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Dayspring Church, 2305 N Indiana

7/31/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Parkview Dekalb Hospital, 1314 E 7th St

8/5/2025: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1203 East 7th St.

Butler

7/23/2025: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., American Legion Butler, 118 North Broadway

Garrett

7/22/2025: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Garrett, 515 W. 5th Ave

Huntington County

Huntington

7/28/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Evangelical United Methodist Church, 1000 Flaxmill Rd.

7/31/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Parkview Huntington Hospital, 2001 Stults Rd

8/4/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Parkview Huntington Family YMCA, 1160 500 N

Jay County

Portland

7/28/2025: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., IU Health Jay Hospital, 500 W Votaw

Noble County

Ligonier

7/23/2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tenneco, 1490 Gerber St

Steuben County

Angola

8/4/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 700 West Maumee Street

Fremont

7/23/2025: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 355 E State Rd 120

Hamilton

8/6/2025: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Cornerstone Church of Hamilton, 7780 South Wayne Street

Hudson

8/5/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Stroh Church of Christ, 4540 S 1100 W

Wells County

Bluffton

7/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Caylor-Nickel Foundation Family YMCA, 550 W Dustman Rd

Whitley County

Columbia City

8/1/2025: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Whitley County Government Center, 220 West Van Buren St.

8/5/2025: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 101 East North Street

South Whitley

7/23/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., South Whitley Public Library, 201 East Front Street

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card, or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.