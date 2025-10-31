The Weekender

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – We all have a guilty pleasure in life, for some it’s cookies, for a few it’s books, for me it’s Twilight. My silly little sparkly vampire movies will never not be iconic, and to prove this point, the Embassy Theater has agreed to back me up and host Twilight in Concert tonight at 7:30 p.m.. Experience the legendary romance saga with this epic film-to-concert event – featuring the original movie accompanied by a sensational live band on stage and an enchanting candlelit atmosphere.

Maybe you like your Halloween events more interactive. Join North America’s largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theatre show this Saturday. Solve a hilarious true crime murder mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it!

The Old Fort Cluster Dog Show is an annual event held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, hosted by the Northeastern Indiana Kennel Club. This year, it’ll be held until Sunday afternoon and could be a fun way for you to meet new dog breeds. Enjoy events like breed judging, obedience competitions, and special attractions like “Meet the Breeds.”

If you’re the type of person who will spend their weekend decorating for Christmas, more power to you. I’ll be holding onto my bats and pumpkins for as long as I can. If you’d like to get more than your living room into the holiday spirit, take the family over to Country Heritage and get some of your holiday shopping done early. This year, they have nearly 70 local vendors, from boutiques to home décor, accessories, candles, woodwork, and much more! This event is fully outdoors, starting at their new courtyard and down through the stage area.

Happy Halloween (or Merry Christmas to those of you looking to speed up the holiday season), stay safe, have fun, and grab a jacket as it’ll be a little chilly.

See you next week!