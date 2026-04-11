April 11, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Third Grade IREAD Results Return To Pre-Pandemic Numbers

by Alyssa Foster0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Several Indiana schools were recognized for their 2025 Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination assessment scores, with multiple local schools making the list.

3rd grade reading scores showed improvement by almost five percentage points last year, according to 21 Alive News. 

More than 87 percent of students showed proficiency in reading. The number places Indiana’s 3rd grade literacy rate back at pre-pandemic levels.

For more information about Indiana’s literacy standards, click HERE.

For information about 2025 IREAD results for schools and corporations in the state, click HERE.

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